The BJP issued a statement clarifying that no such meeting was held. The BJP in a press statement said that no such meeting was held and Ghosh had gatecrashed.

New Delhi, July 28: A fresh row has broken out in the midst of the recruitment scam between the BJP and TMC. The row concerns a purported meeting between Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

"The BJP wishes to set the record straight that there was no such meeting planned or intended. Mr Ghosh gatecrashed at our karyakartas home in Manicktala Assembly where Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had gone for an organisational meeting followed by dinner," the BJP said in a statement.

"Kunal Ghosh happens to live in the same building as our karyakarta. he wasn't invited or expected. There was no discussion except acknowledging that Mr Ghosh had landed there without intimation and was exuding familiarity given that he had been Shri Pradhan's colleague in the Rajya Sabha at some point. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan left soon after," the statement also read.

Ghosh countered the statement and said that the BJP's reaction is shaky. In a tweet he mentioned that Pradhan had offered him compliments and sweets. "I didn't use my ex-MP identity. He told BJP leaders about my speech in Parliament. Now I am enjoying the shaky reactions of BJP. That proves lack of confidence among themselves. Really it's too funny," Ghosh said in his tweet.

The exchange comes in the wake of actor-turned politician Mithun Chakraborty claiming that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP.

"At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs are having very good relations with us. Out of them, 21 are directly in touch with me... When I was in Mumbai, I came across the news one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP had formed the government in Maharashtra. How do you know that same thing will not happen here in West Bengal," he said.