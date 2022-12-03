Gangster Raju Theth killed in Rajasthan; Lawrence Bishnoi group claims responsibility

Another man, who has been identifed as Tarachand, who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute there was also hit by bullets and died. Tarachand's daughter studies in a coaching institute on Piprali road and he had reached there to meet her but the accused also fired at him thinking that he was an aide of Theth.

New Delhi, Dec 03: A gangster was shot dead by five men at the gate of his house in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday. The incident took place at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station in Sikar district.

Raju Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail, was the rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the CCTV footage it can be seen in the video that miscreants are firing openly on the victim.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI that four of the five suspects involved in the murder case have been identified. The situation in Sikar is peaceful and is being monitored, he added.

Four assailants opened fire at Theth at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep told PTI.

Efforts are being made to trace the suspects. Haryana and Jhunjhunu borders had been sealed, police said.

Meanwhile, gangster Rohit Godara, who introduced himself from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying it was the revenge for Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Rohit had a hand in giving shelter and grenade to Deepak Tinu during his absconding. Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

The murder in broad daylight created outrage in Sikar where the supporters of Theth forced the market to shut. His family members, relatives and locals assembled outside the mortuary and refused to accept the body and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.