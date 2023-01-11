Ganga Vilas: Price, route and how to book tickets for world's longest river cruise

From Kashi to Sarnath, from Majuli to Mayong, from Sunderbans to Kaziranga, this cruise packs an experience of a lifetime.

New Delhi, Jan 11: The triple-deck Ganga Vilas cruise, touted as the world's longest river cruise, is set to sail from Varanasi, covering 3,200 km over 50 days.

The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will witness 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey.

What is Ganga Vilas cruise

The luxury cruise will cover 27 river systems and over 50 tourist sites. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, and 12 meters in width, and comfortably sail with a draft of 1.4 meters.

It has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists.

The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will witness 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on 1st March, 2023.

The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stop overs in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance. From the famous "Ganga Arti" in Varanasi, it will stop at Sarnath, a place of great reverence for Buddhism.

It will also cover Mayong, known for its Tantric craft, and Majuli, the largest river island and hub of Vaishnavite cultural in Assam.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world.

How to book tickets for Ganga Vilas