Gandhis have no credibility: BJP’s dig as Cong ropes in Kamal Nath to mediate Gehlot-Pilot feud

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

As the crisis deepens for Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader Kamal Nath has been called in to defuse the situation after the efforts of state in-charge Ajay Maken and Observer Mallikarjun Kharge went in vain.

The CM supporters have indicated that they do not want Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor and want the next CM to be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 crisis.

In a show of strength, several loyalists Gehlot submitted their resignation to Speaker on Sunday as they were not consulted over Gehlot's successor.

Gehlot loyalists MLAs said they have put forth demands before the observers that any decision on the CM's face be taken after the party president election on October 19 and in consultation with Gehlot.

If Gehlot is pulled out, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal might join the race.