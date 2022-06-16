Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. The area falls under the BJP-ruled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

. .

"Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. She will enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022," said Pankaj Modi. Prime minister Modi, who will be in Gujarat on June 18, is likely to meet his mother, official sources said here. Modi will be on a day's visit to Gujarat on June 18 when he would be visiting the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara.

The Modi family has planned a bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day.

Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother, it said in a release. PM Modi had last visited his mother in March.