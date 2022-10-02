Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures," tweeted Antonio Guterres.