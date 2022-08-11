Gallantry Award winners of Indian Navy felicitated by Governor of Maharashtra

New Delhi, Aug 11: As part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Western Naval Command conducted a ceremony to felicitate and honour gallantry award winners of the Indian Navy, both serving and retired. The function was held at the Mulla Auditorium, Mumbai on 10 August 2022.

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, was the Chief Guest for the ceremony and was received by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.