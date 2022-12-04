G20 Sherpas meeting in Udaipur to discuss pressing issues

It sets the tone and agenda for future meetings, during which, India will have the opportunity to convene discussions on shared global priorities with G20 Members and Guests. The Sherpa meeting in Udaipur will work towards building consensus on a diverse range of global issues in various G20 Workstreams, and bring the focus to key global priorities, a statement said.

Udaipur, Dec 04: The first G20 Sherpa Meeting under India's Presidency is commencing on Monday in the historic city of Udaipur to set the agenda for the leaders' summit in New Delhi next September and provide the country with an opportunity to outline its broad priorities.

The meeting begins on 4 December with a panel discussion on accelerating the implementation of the SDGs. Formal Sherpa discussions will be spread over five sessions and will be held on 5-6 December 2022. During these sessions, India will introduce the broad priorities of all the Working Groups and also hear the views of the G20 countries, guests and International Organizations. An informal session for free-flowing discussions among G20 Sherpas without any set agenda is also being planned.

It also offers the delegates a unique 'Indian experience' through cultural performances, art exhibitions, and excursions to various destinations including locations such as the Kumbhalgarh Fort - a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Ranakpur Temple Complex.In keeping with our G20 Presidency motto "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and the theme "One Earth. One Family. One Future", the discussions will focus on finding holistic and harmonious solutions to prevailing challenges. As stated by Hon'ble Prime Minister in Bali last month, our Presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented, and with a focus on collective action, the statement concluded.

As India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a photo of himself with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, exuding confidence in India's leadership.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world."