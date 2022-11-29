G20 presidency: India plans to hold 200 meetings in 50 cities

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government is planning to have the meetings in less explored parts of the country at very exotic locations of India, sources informed news agency ANI. India will assume the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20), the alliance of 19 major economies and the European Union on December 1.

The government has planned to organise over 200 pan-India meetings during its G-20 Presidency. India will assume the presidency of the Group on December 1.

Also, 100 monuments will be lightened up with the G-20 logo as the country officially takes the presidency of the grouping on December 1.

The PM's vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G-20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives, which aims to connect people in governance at the local level.

PM Modi, during his recent 'Mann ki Baat' episode, had spoken about organising the event in different parts of the country.

"In the coming days, many programs related to G-20 will be organized in different parts of the country. During this period, people from different parts of the world will get a chance to visit your states. I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colors of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G-20, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future," he said in his address to the nation.

He further urged people to create opportunities for discussions, debates and competitions related to G-20 in their respective places.

During the radio program, the Prime Minister spoke about receiving a special gift from a man in Telangana. "There is a weaver brother in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana - YeldhiHariprasad Garu. He has sent me this G-20 logo woven with his own hands. I was surprised to see this wonderful gift. Hariprasad ji is such an expert in his art that he attracts everyone's attention. Hariprasad ji has also sent me a letter along with this hand-woven G-20 logo.

In this he has written that it is a matter of great pride for India to host the G-20 summit next year. Amid the joy of this achievement of the country, he has prepared this logo of G-20 with his own hands. He has inherited this wonderful talent of weaving from his father and today he is engaged in it with full passion."

Experts believe that India can bring its tried and tested policies to the G-20 Presidency which will benefit the world under the Brand India approach.