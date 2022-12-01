G20 presidency has come to us at a very challenging and inflexion point: Jaishankar

"Our G20 presidency is taking place at a very critical moment in international affairs. Over the last three years, we have seen the economic and social devastations caused by the Covid pandemic, quite apart from its human toll. It has aggravated the financial position of developing countries, undermined the pursuit of sustainable development goals and created a health divide between developed and developing countries. To this were added the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, especially, the difficulties in the availability and affordability of fuel, food and fertilisers," Jaishankar said.

While emphasising on the climate crisis, terrorism and black money, Jaishankar said that there were longer-term trends like extreme climate whose events are now unfolding with greater frequency and more impact, and, don't forget the perennial challenges that we have faced - whether it is terrorism or black money.

"As the host, it is also India's prerogative to invite guest nations and we have exercised that right in respect of the UAE, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, the Netherlands and Spain. This is actually a gathering of extraordinary importance and one that in many ways is unparalleled in our history," Jaishankar said.

"But, it is not just the collective weight of the participants that you should take note of, the very process of holding G20 itself is uniquely impactful. There will, of course, be the G20 Summit in September 2023 in New Delhi, but, in addition, there are almost 200 meetings at various other levels - from ministers and officials to domain experts, civil society and of course, the youth," said the foreign minister.

