G-20 presidency: India to promote compassion

Come December 1 and India will be beginning its historic presidency of the G20, one of the leading forums to guide the world in the business of fine governance. Observers say expectations of the international community are very high from India.

Just a couple of days back, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the logo, website and theme for India's upcoming G-20 presidency. His mantra on the occasion was "One Earth, One Family, One Future." He said on the occasion, "India led the renewable energy revolution with One Sun, One World, One Grid. India strengthened the global health initiative with One Earth, One Health. And now India's theme for the G20 will be One Earth, One Family, One Future... 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing world together."

Prime Minister Modi is for India's G-20 presidency to transcend the limitations of geography and treat the whole world as one family in which none would be left behind. India's record has been highly commendable in meeting the major problems the international community has faced from time to time. At the height of the Covid 19, India provided over 250 million crucial life-saving vaccine doses to 101 nations.

New Delhi today is aware of almost all the important problems that stare at the face of the world humanity. At the SCO Summit this year, Prime Minister Modi cited the disruption of supply chains due to the Ukraine crisis and spoke of the need to address the consequent energy and food crises.

At the COP26 in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Modi announced the project 'Panchamrit'. Under this project, India proposes to be carbon-neutral by 2070, increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewables by 2030. PM Modi proposed Mission LiFE. This mission intends to establish a global network of individuals known as Pro-Planet People (P3), committed to adopting and promoting environmentally friendly lifestyles the world over.

India has, in recent years, launched initiatives such as SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in The Region), "blue economy", "clean oceans", and disaster-resilient infrastructure. New Delhi is expected to use the forum to advance all its world-friendly programmes. Besides, New Delhi is expected to use the G-20 forum to defuse the present tensions between the G-7 nations and Russia over the war in Ukraine and advance cooperation among all nations for overall peace and development in the entire world.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

