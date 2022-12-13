Fun food fiesta by ITC Sunrise Spices

If you are residing in any of these cities, don't miss this opportunity as ITC Ltd.'s Sunrise Spices has recently launched a city-wide event and is currently targeting different areas of Jharkhand for its promotional event.

New Delhi, Dec 13: While Ranchi and Jamshedpur are merely unbeatable when it comes to food but there is yet another reason for foodies to visit this place. Yes, you read it right!

Keeping in line with the brand's endeavour to support women empowerment, '#SunriseSuperhitZaika' is a seven-day programme to ensure that women are included and actively participating in the fun activities. The event is also providing a grand opportunity for residents in housing socities to take part in fun activities.

The ongoing event has numerous exciting food games such as 'Hero Heroine Ka Hit Khana', followed by some open mic jokes. While everyone were trying their luck by particiapting in the contests, we also saw a group of ladies heading to the event to indulge in some tambola. The women were seen having a great time. There were some fun competitions, like best dressed, etc also being organised by ITC Sunrise Spices.

One such activity that saw a surge in footfall is 'Pyaz ka Raaz'. It was organised to see how frequent women can chop onions without shedding a single tear.

Apart from that, cooking competition were also organised where women came together to present their talent of cooking before the audience.

The participants mostly women showed great enthusiasm to put up a grand display of their acquired skills. The judges were also at a fix to decide the winner with so many talents under one roof and so much to taste. By the end, winners were declared based on criteria of taste, presentation and innovation. The session ended with prize distribution for winners and experience sharing.

The event is ongoing from 10 December 2022.

Venue: Those who are interested can take part in the various activities being organised by Sunrise Spices in malls, markets etc. of Jharkhand.

In coming days, one can also locate Canter at Ratu Road, Harmu, Piskamore, P&M Mall in Jamshedpur and Ashoknagar. So, what are you waiting for? Come, join the event and get your favorite spice pack for the purest taste!