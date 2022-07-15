Full emergency at Cochin airport as Air Arabia flight develops hydraulic failure

Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs here reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

Meanwhile, CIAL MD, S Suhas, said a concerted effort and timely coordination helped CIAL to see through the airport emergency situation. "

Though such a situation occurred after a long period, it was proved that the safety systems worked effectively. We could resume the operations in 45 minutes," Suhas said. CIAL said two flights were diverted during the incident.

"GO FIRST G8 336 was diverted to Kannur at 1940 hrs and Air Arabia 3L125 was diverted to Coimbatore at 1950 hrs," airport authorities said. CIAL said that all, including 222 passengers and seven crew members, were safe.

"Air Arabia flight (G9-426) from Sharjah to Cochin was involved in Hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely on the runway and shut down the engine. The aircraft has been towed to the bay," said DGCA