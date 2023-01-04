FTX scammer SBF pleads not guilty to fraud

SBF may be sent to jail for more than 100 years for his fraud where he lost more than 8 billion dollars of customers in the FTX scam.
New Delhi, Jan 4: Bernie Madoff of cryptocurrencies, the biggest fraud in the history of cryptocurrencies, Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX scam has pleaded 'not guilty' to fraud that he committed. Noteworthy point is that he himself admitted that he was wrong and sought apology from the users. However, now the scammer is screaming he is not guilty of fraud.
Needless to say there are reports that claim that SBF may be sent to jail for more than 100 years for his fraud where he lost more than 8 billion dollars of customers in the FTX scam. His bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is involved in the biggest crypto scam. He himself is accused of criminal charges that include cheating investors and causing billions of dollars in losses.