Fruit Ninja: Man creates record cutting apples while bouncing on a pogo stick

David Rush who promoters STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is a serial record breaker. He has so far broken 250 Guinness World Records.

Rush posted the video on his YouTube channel in which his neighbour Jonathan Hanson can be seeing 74 apples in a minute in which Rush slices 56. He said that the most difficult part of the challenge was bouncing on a pogo stick without using his hands.

"I was under time pressure since the neighbour's crab apple tree was going to lose all its apples for the winter and there was no way I wanted to waste that much money and/or food on store-bought apples," Rush said.

He has broken several records and one of them was for walking 5.4 kilometres while balancing a guitar on his chin. He has also broken a record by holding 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds. "Only 5 seconds in I could feel them slipping out so I had to clamp down even harder and bite in with my teeth to keep them from falling out," he said.

He said that despite wearing eye protection during the effort, he had to cope with toxic fumes and the candles getting slippery due to his saliva.