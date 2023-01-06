From RFID tags to sensor heels, Mumbai Police goes hitech to check recruitment frauds

A number of tech solutions including magnetic belts, sensor heels, prism stick and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags will be put in place during the selection process, in which over 7 lakh applicants vie for over 8,000 posts of constables and driver constables, according to a report .

During the recruitment of candidates in police force, there are often cases of aspirants trying to employ unfair practices from standing on their toes to reach the asked height to getting an imposter of similar build to appear on their behalf. Mumbai Police, however, is making sure that none of this happens anymore and is resorting to technology when it holds one of its largest recruitment rallies later this month.

Aspirants have, in the past, used unfair means to get past the physical tests and have even put proxies of similar build on their behalf.

Magnetic belts to ensure 36 inches doesn't read 40

Chest size is an important parameter during the selection process and a difference of a few inches can decide the fate of a candidate. "With a usual measuring tape, there is scope for error - the measurement depends on how tightly or loosely the tape is held. The magnetic tape is more accurate," said a police officer. He added that the tape starts measuring only when it is completely wound around the chest. "The tape also spreads out when the applicant is asked to expand his chest," he was quoted as saying according to the report.

Height is another crucial physical parameter for the selection process and candidates are often known to add a little more to their heights by standing on their toes. To tackle this issue, sensory heels are being put in place to measure the actual height surpassing any unfair practice. "With the sensor heel, there will be a sensor at the spot where the heel is to be kept and three nodes at the top... the height can be measured only after all the four points match," the officer said.

No more faulty results in speed or strength:

Speed and strength of a candidate aspiring to join the police force are of immense importance and any error in their calculation can cost the force heavy. To measure the speed of applicants during races, police will continue with the use of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. "... Those running will be given RFID tags, which will measure the distance and time taken and feed the information onto the computer. This will ensure there is no possibility of anyone trying to manipulate the entries," he added.

While men have to participate in two races - 1,600-metre and a 100-metre dash - and shot-put, women have to participate in the 800-metre and 100-metre races, besides shot put.

For shot put, a prism stick will be employed to measure the distance of the throw. The prism has a sensor through which the measurement will be directly added into the database.

There have been instances in the past when aspirants are known to have deputed an imposter of similar build to appear in such tests, leading to FIRs being registered against such candidates.

"In order to ensure this does not happen, after every round, we will take a photograph of the applicant with both his or her ears visible. In the end, if they qualify, all the photographs will be closely scrutinised with the person standing in front. Only after we are satisfied that it is the same person will a go-ahead be given," added the officer.

About the recruitment drive:

While the recruitment drive is on across the state, in Mumbai, where a number of tech solutions will be put in place for the first time, the exercise will be overseen by Joint Commissioner (Administration) S. Jaykumar and DCP (Headquarter - II) Tejaswi Satpute.

Last year, 18 lakh applications were received for the 18,331 posts of police constables and driver police constables across the state. Out of these, 7.03 lakh applications were in Mumbai.

Of the 18,331 posts, a major chunk - 8,070 - are reserved for the Mumbai Police while the rest are across the other 44 police units.

The recruitment process involves two rounds - the physical exam, followed by the written test. The Mumbai Police will have to trim down the list of 7.03 lakh applicants to 80,700 for the written exams.