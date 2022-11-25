From pucca roof for slum dwellers to all services on app, BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for MCD polls

Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be brought online through a mobile application.

''Hundred per cent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi. Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses,'' he said.

He also announced that 50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in the city at Rs 5 per meal.

''Free cycles will be provided to meritorious girls in MCD schools and all such schools wil be upgraded as smart schools by 2027,'' he added.

"I feel that AAP has completely failed in their duty of working together with Centre and Corporation and serving the people of Delhi, in slum rehabilitation & bringing facilities to slums. AAP gave nothing to Delhi except a corrupt government," he said.

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital for 'failing in their duty of working together with the Centre', Goyal said,''The AAP government has not done anything on its own. It is the Centre taking up all the developmental projects in Delhi.''

"The Aam Aadmi Party government deprived MCD of the due funds. The party also failed to fulfill its promises, because of which people in the national capital are still suffering. Our commitments will improve the basic amenities across Delhi,'' Goyal added.

Meanwhile, the AAP also released its '10 Guarantees' for the municipal polls.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7. The high stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.