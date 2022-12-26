From Priyanka Chopra to Alia, Bollywood's proudest moms in 2022

Many of them have shared the pictures of their babies, while some have not shown interest to reveal it, yet. Here, we bring you the list of actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022.

Mumbai, Dec 26: Motherhood is a wonderful journey that every women by choice go through. In 2022, many Bollywood actresses became proud mothers for the first time.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made one of the biggest announcements of the year in January. Four years after her marriage to singer Nick Jonas, they welcomed their first baby. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," she said in a statement.

They have named their daughter as Malti Marie Chopra. The couple had married in 2018.

Kajal Aggarwal

Multilingual actress Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the knot with her long-time friend Gautam Kitchlu in 2020, gave birth to their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19.

Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture offering stylish yet straightforward design solutions.

The actress has been sharing photos of her beautiful baby on her social media accounts.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy on August 20. She is married to Anand Ahuja."On 20.8.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple said, announcing the birth of their son 'Vayu' on Instagram.

The actress had married her long-time boyfriend in May 2018.

Alia Bhatt

Years after being in a relationship, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha on November 6 2022.

Bipasha-Karan Singh Grover

After announcing their pregnancy in August 2022, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter Devi on December 12. Sharing the good news with fans the couple named their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover. They had married in April 2016.