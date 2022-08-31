New Delhi, Aug 31: Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers. The festivities began on August 31 and will conclude on September 9.

On this occasion, President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians across the parties sent their festival wishes to the people of the country. Some even participated in the celebration.

Check out the photos of politicians' participation in the Ganesh festival celebration.