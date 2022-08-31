New Delhi, Aug 31: Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers. The festivities began on August 31 and will conclude on September 9.
On this occasion, President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians across the parties sent their festival wishes to the people of the country. Some even participated in the celebration.
Check out the photos of politicians' participation in the Ganesh festival celebration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in 'Ganesh Chaturthi' celebrations at the residence of the Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo credit: PIB)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata. (Photo credit: PTI)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offers prayers to Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi, at his residence in Nagpur. (Photo credit: PTI)
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi offers prayers to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the Hubballi Eidgah Maidan in Hubballi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with his wife Sadhna Singh carries an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation at their residence, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhopal (Photo credit: PTI).