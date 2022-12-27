From 'Panchayat 2' to 'Escaype Live', here are top 5 must watch Hindi web series of 2022

This helped the web series to increase its reach. As the year is coming to an end, let's take a look at the top five Hindi web series of the year.

Mumbai, Dec 27: With the OTT gaining popularity among the new-age audience as well as conservative audience, the 2022 had plenty of good web series across the apps. Content was created in multiple languages with platforms like Amazon Prime and HotStar taking initiatives to dub their series in regional languages like Tamil, Kannada, etc.

In 2022, there were many web series that impressed the new-age audience. Check out the top five must-watch web series of the year.

Panchayat 2

Two years after winning the hearts of the viewers, 'Panchayat' returned with its second season with more or less the same cast on Amazon Prime. The series deals with the experiences of a engineering graduate boy from a city who is not familiar with village cultures, completing his graduation gets a low salary job of a Secretary of a Gram panchayat in a remote village called Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. In this season, there are new challenges to him while something starts cooking between him and Pradhanji's daughter. Now, all eyes on the third season.

'Human'

'Human' is medical thriller streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, which portrays the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams and aims to expose the nexus between pharmaceutical companies, large private hospitals, and government officials who exploit the poor in human trials for new drugs. Shefali Shah, whose performance in 'Criminal Justice: 2' had stunned the viewers, Kriti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and others are in the cast.

'Delhi Crime' 2

'Delhi Crime' is a crime drama written and directed by Richie Mehta. The series, streamed on Netflix, stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. While the first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, the second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

'Escaype Live'

'Escaype Live' is created and directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The series stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Plabita Borthakur and Ritvik Sahore. The story is set around a contest announced by an app. This promises instant fame and fortune to the winner, but everything comes at a cost. The web series is aired on Disney+Hotstar.

'Rocket Boys'

'Rocket Boys' is a biographical series streamed on SonyLIV. The Series is based on the lives of Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh along with Regina Cassandra.