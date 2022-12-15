From Lata Mangeshkar to Mulayam Singh Yadav, notable deaths in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 15: India has lost several dignitaries from across the fields in 2022. From legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, many notable personalities passed away this year.

Here, we bring you the list of notable deaths in 2022:

Sindhutai Sapkal

Social worker and Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passed away on 4 January. She was credited with setting up of numerous institutes for the welfare of orphans, and raising over 1,050 orphan children. She had received the Padma Shri Award in 2021 for her work.

Birju Maharaj

Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at the age of 84 on January 17. The Kathak exponent, one of India's best known artistes, was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away February 6. Known as the Queen of melody, Mangeshkar started training in singing at the age of five. She began her career as a singer in 1942 and has been credited to have sung 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and others over a period of seven decades.

Bappi Lahiri

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on February 15. The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

Rahul Bajaj

Former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj died in Pune on Saturday. He was the chairman emeritus of the Indian conglomerate Bajaj Group and was awarded the third-highest civilian award in India, the Padma Bhushan, in 2001.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Indian rapper, singer, songwriter and actor from Punjab, was shot dead on 29 May by a Canada-based gangster, active in Punjab.

KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath, regarded as one of the best and most versatile singers in India, passed away at the age of 53 in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack. He recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati.

Pallonji Mistry

Billionaire Pallonji Mistry of the USD 5-billion Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group having its roots in the construction business died at the age of 93 on June 28.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffett and whose net worth was USD 5.8 billion, died at the age of 82 on August 12. Starting off his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just Rs 5,000, he had teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air - India's newest budget carrier.

Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who was a former chairman of the Tata Group, died in a car accident on September 4.

Raju Srivastav

Comedian Raju Srivastav has died a month after battling for life. He had suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He was 58. A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastav catapulted to fame in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show, "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. Born on November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the UP's most prominent political clan. He was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.