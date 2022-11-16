From Kangara painting for Biden, here is what PM Modi gifted other leaders at G20 Summit

Australia: Pithora (Chhota Udaipur)

A Phithora is a ritualistic tribal folk art by the Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. It is a living testament of an ever-changing ethos exemplifying highly enriched folk and tribal art culture of Gujarat. These painting are depiction of the cave paintings that tribals used to make reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of those tribals. It incorporates all the nature's bounty enmeshed with various aspects of human civilization encased in a childlike delight of discovery. A Pithora as a mural has a special significance in the annals of the cultural anthropology. It brings a sense of exuberant energy in colour dating back to mankind's earliest expressions in creativity.

These paintings bear a striking resemblance the Aboriginal dot painting from the indigenous communities of Australia.

Italy: Patan Patola Dupatta (scarf) (Patan):

The (Double Ikat) Patan Patola textile woven by the Salvi family in Patan area of Northern Gujarat is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours, with the front and the reverse being indistinguishable. Patole is a term derived from the Sanskrit word 'Pattu' meaning silk fabric that can be traced back to ancient times. The complex motifs placed in this exquisite Dupatta (scarf) are inspired from the 'Rani ki Vav', a stepwell in Patan, built in 11th century AD, which is an architectural marvel known for its precision, details and beautiful sculptural panels.

The Patan Patola Dupatta is packed in a 'Sadeli' box, which in itself is a decorative piece. Sadeli is a highly skilled wood craft, native to Surat area of Gujarat. It involves precisely cutting geometric patterns on wooden articles to produce aesthetically appealing designs.

France, Germany, Singapore : Agate Bowl (Kutch)

Gujarat is known for its agate craft. The semi-precious stone formed of chalcedonic-silica, is found in underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, and extracted to produce a variety of ornamental objects. Its flexibility allows the traditional and skilled craftsperson to transform the stone into a range of products, making it very popular. This precious traditional craft has been passed down through generation of artisans since the Indus Valley civilization days and is currently practised by Artisans of Khambat. Agate can be seen in various contemporary designs as home decor objects as well as fashion jewellery. The healing powers attributed to agate stones have sustained the use of agate over centuries.

Indonesia: Silver Bowl (Surat) and Kinnauri Shawl (Kinnaur)

The unique and finely crafted bowl is made of pure silver. This is a centuries old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled metalsmiths of Surat region in Gujarat The process is highly elaborate, using precision, patience and skilled handwork, that captures the ingenuity and creativity of the artisans. The process of creating even the simplest of silver products is an intricate one and can involve a group of four to five people. This marvellous combination of art and utility adds charm and elegance to contemporary and traditional ensembles.

Kinnauri shawl, as name suggests, are the specialties of the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. With its roots in the ancient tradition of wool milling and textile manufacturing in the region. The designs show influence from Central Asia and Tibet. The shawls are made using the extra-weft technique of weaving.- with every element of the design woven using the knotting method -where the weft is inserted by hand and to lock the design, producing the lift in the pattern formed.

Spain: Kanal Brass Set (Mandi & Kullu)

Kanal is a large, straight brass trumpet, over a metre long, played in parts of Himalayan India. It has a prominent bell resembling a datura flower. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as the processions of village deities. It is also used to welcome the leaders of the Himachal Pradesh. It is lip reed musical instrument, and has broader base as saucer of 44 cm is diameter and rest of the portion is brass conical hollow tube. The brass tube of Kanal has two or three round bulges. The blowing end has a mouth piece consisting of shape of a cup. The mouth end looks as if Dhatura flower. Around 138-140 long instrument is played at specific occasion is very rarely used by common people. These traditional musical instruments are now increasingly used as décor objects and are manufactured in Mandi and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.by skilled metal craftspersons.