From Kamal Haasan to Ajay Devgn, celebs mourn death of PM Modi's mother

The mortal remains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, who passed away here early on Friday, were consigned to flames at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3.30 am.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Celebrities across the country have mourned the death of Heerabhen Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn and many others have mourned the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

The Prime Minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after learning about her death. PM Modi arrived at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning and went straight to the house of his younger brother where he offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet.

Later, PM Modi shouldered her mortal remains on way to the cremation ground for the last rites. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by the Prime Minister and his brothers.

Earlier, the prime minister tweeted that "a great journey of 100 years" has ended with his mother's demise.

"A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," Modi tweeted.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. "Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi" (work using your brain and live life with purity," he said in the tweet.

Celebs Reaction

Kamal Haasan: I am saddened to hear the news of the death of the mother #HeerabenModi of the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. My deepest symp#HeerabenModi. A mother is still a mother even if she is 200 years old. A loss is a loss.

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt.Heeraba Modi ji , beloved mother of our Hon'ble Prime Minister.

She lived an extraordinary life. My tributes to the divine soul who left for the heavenly abode. My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji ! Om Shanti! 🙏🙏

Kamal Haasan: I am saddened to hear the news of the death of the mother #HeerabenModi of the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. My deepest symp#HeerabenModi. A mother is still a mother even if she is 200 years old. A loss is a loss.

Ajay Devgn: My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. 🕉️ Shanti 🙏 My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi

With inputs from PTI