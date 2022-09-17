While Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on Saturday, his party will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures, and also observe a ''unity in diversity'' programme.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said party functionaries in one state will adopt any other state under the programme to promote its language and culture for a day.

An e-auction of gifts the prime minister has received is set to begin from Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will be used for 'Namami Gange', the clean Ganga campaign.

On his birthday, Modi will also participate in a self-help group (SHG) meeting with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur, after releasing eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park.

The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat, his office has said.

The introduction of the cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, it said.