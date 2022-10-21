Dehradun, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been having a very packed schedule ahead of Diwali and his itinerary is as diverse as it can possibly be. From inaugurating DefExpo and launching the global mission LiFE in the last couple of days, the Prime Minister is now headed to Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday. During his visit, besides the darshan, he will inspect various ongoing development works and also lay foundation stones for some new projects.
From DefExpo to Kedarnath darshan, PM Modi's itinerary as diverse as it gets
He performed pooja at around 8:30 am in Kedarnath after which he will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.
After that, the Prime Minister will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. He will then review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.
Thereafter, Prime Minister will visit Badrinath Temple. At 12 noon, he will review the progress of development work of riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village at 12:30 PM. The PM will also review the progress of the development work of arrival plaza and lakes.
In view of the visit, security arrangements have been tightened in the area, an official told PTI.
The Prime Minister will spend Friday night in Badrinath.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the prime minister's visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath will prove to be a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand.
He said the connectivity projects being undertaken at these places reflect the prime minister's commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.