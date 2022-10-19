From DefExpo in Gujarat to puja in Kedarnath, PM Modi has a busy schedule ahead of Diwali

Defence Expo

Prime Minister will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. The Expo, being held under the theme 'Path to Pride', will have the largest-ever participation in the exhibition.

The participants will get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms and be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships.

India expects businesses worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore during DefExpo 2022, with the participation of as many as 75 countries, 33 ministers from foreign nations, and 1,340 Indian companies.

DefExpo 2022 will be the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of company registered in India, Exhibitor having Joint Venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants.

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 15,670 crore

PM Modi will visit Gujarat on 19-20 October and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for improvement of coastal highways along with construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

PM in Rajkot

Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs. 5860 crores in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022, which will witness deliberations covering various facets related to housing in India including planning, design, policy, regulations, implementation, ushering in greater sustainability and inclusivity, among others. After the public function, Prime Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition on innovative construction practices.

During the public function, Prime Minister will dedicate over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project.

PM in Kevadia

Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. Thereafter, the launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister, in the presence of the UN Secretary General at Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

Envisaged by the Prime Minister, it is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

PM in Vyara

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. He will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to Statue of Unity along with construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.

PM Modi in Kedarnath

PM Modi will visit Uttarakhand on 21st October 2022. In Kedarnath, at around 8:30 am, he will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple.

At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project.

After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. At around 9:25 am, Prime Minister will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi will reportedly visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday on the eve of Diwali festival to witness Deepotsav celebrations.

The PM is likely to offer puja at the Ram temple around 5 pm. He will then head to Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra to inspect the grand temple which is being built with an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

It will be followed by an aarti at the new Saryu ghat at around 6:30 pm before heading to Deepotsav celebrations at Ramji Ki Paidi ghat at 6:40 pm and then to green digital fireworks at the new Saryu ghat, News18 reported.