'From Chamchagiri to Kartavya': Jaiveer Shergill jabs Congress after becoming BJP spokesperson

"From today onwards I will move from Congress's negative politics of criticism to politics of positive development, politics of post to politics of serving the nation, from darkness to light, from 'chamchagiri' to 'kartavya'," he said.

"The Congress was the history of Punjab, the AAP is present but the BJP is the future of Punjab. So this decision was taken after thinking about the people of Punjab. Congress has taken extreme left ideology. The country is with BJP and moving towards progress," he added.

The 39-year-old said decided to sever all ties with the grand old party as sycophancy is eating into the organisation like "termites".

Congress is "consistently ignoring on-ground reality" and that the "vision of the party's decision-makers is no longer in sync" with the aspirations of the youth.

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he wrote.

This was the third major resignation from a party post after two veterans, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, quit party posts in their home states.

On 16 August, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had stepped down from the campaign committee as well as the Jammu and Kashmir political affairs committee. While Anand Sharma quit as chairperson of the party's Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh.