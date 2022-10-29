"The outcome document will lay out a very clear action plan for (the) counter-terrorism community... what activities they will take, what commitments they will make and how they will support with members states," he added.

"... one of the beautiful things about India is that it went out of its victimhood of terrorism and paved the way for the international community... identified three areas of concern and brought together 15 members of the council... will help India and all countries," he said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said the Delhi Declaration "will encourage member states to work collaboratively and collectively to counter the menace of terrorism."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the international community for collective action to counter terrorism while speaking at the conference. He expressed concern that terrorism is only growing and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists.