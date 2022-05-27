From Balakot strikes to Article 370: Some tough calls taken by ‘Modi Sarkar’

These would include the Balakot Air Strike, abrogation of Article 370 among others.

Balakot Air Strike:

On February 26 2019, a vehicle borne suicide bomber blew himself up at Pulwama. The attack claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad-e-Mohammad. A week later the Indian Air Force carried out a strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammad facility at Balakot in Pakistan.

Article 370 goes:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government announced in August 2019 that Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was being abrogated.

In addition to this, the government also announced the split of the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Instant Triple Talaq made criminal offence:

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 got the Presidential nod in July 2919.

The Bill was passed in the two Houses of Parliament. This made instant Triple Talaq unconstitutional and Muslim men practicing this could be punished with a jail term up to three years.

Surgical Strikes:

On September 29, India announced that it conducted a surgical strike against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control.

The strikes were to avenge the suicide strike on an Army base in Uri in which 19 soldiers were killed. Following the surgical strike, India estimated the number of terrorist deaths between 35 and 70.

Citizenship Amendment Act 2019:

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 was passed by Parliament on December 11 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 paving the way for citizenships for the persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.