New Delhi, Apr 21: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where he is expected to spend around 25 minutes in the first half of the day. During the second half, Johnson will visit the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

Johnson was gifted a book titled 'Guide to London', which consists of Bapu's diary entries on how Indians can manage themselves in London.

'Guide to London', one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi which never got published was gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati ashram.

Johnson will be also shown a miniature model of the old ashram campus, among other artefacts. He will then be taken to the Mahatma's statue and to the Hruday Kunj, Bapu's home at the ashram.

Before leaving, Johnson will visit the Mira Kutir where Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade lived.

'The Spirit's Pilgrimage' - the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn, who became the Mahatma Gandhi's disciple, will be gifted to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram during his visit there.

Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to start his India visit, and was accorded a grand welcome along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in the city. Johnson was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive him.

The British prime minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

The roadshow' started outside the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront.

As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals on the four-km stretch from the Airport Circle to the five-star hotel on Ashram Road where again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Johnson.