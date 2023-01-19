From Aishwarya Rai to Gauri Khan, celebrity galore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

It was a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana (a kind of engagement as per Gujarati tradition) and Chunari Vidhi (Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds).

According to ANI report, these items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place and the bride's family arrives at the groom's residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings.