From Aishwarya Rai to Gauri Khan, celebrity galore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement

It was a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana (a kind of engagement as per Gujarati tradition) and Chunari Vidhi (Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds).
According to ANI report, these items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place and the bride's family arrives at the groom's residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings.
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)
After exchanging the rings, the couple seek blessings from their elders. The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambani's at their residence amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.
Who All Attended the Event?
Some of the leading Bollywood celebrities attended the engagement ceremony. Notably, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri with her son Aryan, Aamir Khan's former wife Kiran Rao and political leaders graced the event.
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for photos during their engagement ceremony, in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)
In December, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, had roka ceremony with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. It was held at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been childhood friends. She is frequently seen at the functions of Ambanis and it may be recalled that she had performed at Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta's marriage. Daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant has a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from New York University. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani.