New Delhi, Sep 29: After a rigourous training and selection process that lasted weeks, India's leading local language content platform Dailyhunt has finally discovered 12 new promising storytellers in India with its highly-successful initiative #StoryForGlory.

Dailyhunt in collaboration with AMG Media Networks, a platform supported by leading integrated business conglomerate Adani Group, had given the opportunity to aspiring storytellers to participate in the nationwide talent #StoryForGlory which culminated with the discovery of 12 winners under the two categories - Video and Print.

The unique initiative not only identified unique voices from the masses, but also provided participants with an opportunity to start their careers in the field of journalism and shape the larger media ecosystem with creative content.

The talent hunt, which was was launched with the objective of discovering India's rich and diverse pool of content creators across video and written formats and genres such as current affairs, news, science, technology, arts, and culture among others, was kicked off in May. Thousands of aspirants submitted applications to participate in the contest out of which 20 talented participants were shortlisted.

The shortlisted candidates went through an eight-week long fellowship and a two-week learning program at MICA, a leading media institute. After their rigorous training the participants spent six weeks working on their final project while also being mentored by leading media publishing firms. During the course of the program, the participants focussed on their skill building and experiential learning to grow their storytelling and content rigour.

In the end, 12 contestants were selected as winners by an esteemed jury which consisted of industry leaders such as Virendra Gupta, Founder, Dailyhunt; Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Networks Limited; Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express; Anupama Chopra, Founder, Film Companion; Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople; Neelesh Misra, Founder, Gaon Connection and Pankaj Mishra, Co-Founder, Factor Daily.

Dailyhunt founder Virendra Gupta said that Dailyhunt is committed to shaping India's media ecosystem and give a platform to the talents to hone their skills. "We have been able to leverage technology to discover the vibrant and talented pool of India's storytellers. The digital news and media space has been advancing considerably, especially in the art of storytelling, and through the #StoryForGlory initiative we reinstate our commitment to shaping India's media ecosystem and give India's budding storytellers the opportunities to develop their skills and share their passion with the world," Gupta stated.

"As a land of rich and diverse stories, India is home to many storytellers. Together, witH Dailyhunt, we have been able to identify the next generation of India's chroniclers and give them the right support and platform required to hone and cultivate their skills. The response we've received has been overwhelming, to say the least. The #StoryforGlory initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to drive good content and look for ways to give India's most talented creators an avenue to make their creative visions come to life," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Networks Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.