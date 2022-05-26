From a lavish lifestyle to a lifer, how NIA painstakingly brought Yasin Malik to justice

The fact that he would launder money and then use it to fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir apart from using it for his personal pleasures was a well known fact. However successive governments, some liberals and dishonest media turned a blind eye to the same as a result of which Malik enjoyed a free run. He was even once rescued by the Indian Army during the floods and once that was complete, he blatantly raised anti-India slogans.

The NIA probe revealed that Malik has plenty of assets. In a chargesheet that was filed by the NIA against Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali it was stated that he had transacted with Malik. He got funds from the Pakistan High Commission and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the agency further said.

The NIA zeroed in on the various properties possessed by Malik and his relatives. The agency listed 12 properties that belonged to Malik. They are located in Srinagar. Some of the properties are also in the name of his relatives and the NIA said that they are valued at Rs 15 crore. Further Malik also has a mall at Srinagar, the probe learnt.

Malik and the other separatists in the Valley have been accused of diverting funds for their personal gains as well. An NIA official tells OneIndia that while a small part of the funds were set aside to foment terror and unrest in the Valley, a large part of it was diverted into buying properties.

Former officer of the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that it has taken decades for the law to catch up with Malik, who had been involved in engineering violent protests, pelting stones, burning schools, killing innocent civilians, raising, receiving and collecting funds domestically and from other other countries through hawala and waging war against India.

For six years of Farooq Abdullah's rule, Yasin Malik had a free run. He could merrily engineer disruption of India-West Indies cricket match and organise abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, Mehbooba Mufti's sister, murder of 4 Indian Air Force personnel and genocide of Kashmiri Pundits, Bhushan also said.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Malik and the rest have been facing the heat. BJP apparently took a calculated gamble when it joined Mehbooba's PDP government, hoping to understand by working from within, the state's role in helping separatism thrive since 1948. However, it soon realized that with Mehbooba at the helm, it could do nothing to contain subversion of population and all branches of administration and police. It also must have become clear that Kashmir issue could not be resolved by taking NC, PDP, Congress leaders, Pakistan, Hurriyat and Yasin Maliks on board, Amar Bhushan also added.