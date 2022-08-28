New Delhi, Aug 28: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers here this afternoon in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The apex court has termed the construction as illegal and in serious violation of the UP Apartments Act 2010 while directing the Noida authority and Supertech to demolish the structure at its own cost which is estimated to be Rs 20 crore.