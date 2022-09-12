French foreign minister to visit India from Sep 13-15

"Colonna's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors," said the ministry of external affairs in a press release.

The ministry also said, "India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high level consultations and growing convergences in various areas."

Colonna will also travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on 15 September.