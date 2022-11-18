Free entry to Taj Mahal on Nov 19 to mark World Heritage week

"Entry will be free for all at Archaeological Survey of India monuments on 19 Nov to mark commencement of World Heritage Week," tweets Archaeological Survey of India.

"Entry to Taj Mahal, Agra shall also remain free on 19th November except the main Mausoleum. Visitors will be allowed to visit the main Mausoleum only with requisite entry ticket," it added.

"The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument," he said.

"Throughout the World Heritage Week general cultural activities and awareness programs will be organised at the monuments," Patel said.