France, Australia to send artillery shells to Ukraine

According to the two country's decision for now, manufacturing of artillery shells will be done by French manufacturer Nexter where Australian manufacturers will be helping it out actively.

New Delhi, Feb 01: Ukraine of late has been receiving massive armament support from NATO and other countries. This is another point that there are also reports that show that there is huge corruption in what has been given in aid to Ukraine. While the US has promised to send Abrams tanks and there is already a talk over the supply of Leopard tanks, France and Australia have agreed to jointly produce several thousand 155-mm artillery shells and send them to Ukraine.

The supply of these artillery shells could start as early as the next week. From what appears to be one of the well thought out strategies to equip Ukraine so that it can stand against Russian onslaught, the plan to produce and send artillery shells would cost millions of dollars. However, this is a small fraction of what NATO has delivered to Ukraine in the last several months.