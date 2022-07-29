Four luxury cars missing from Arpita Mukherjee’s flat

Arpita a model cum actor who has been identified as an aide of sacked minister Partha Chatterjee said that she was not aware of the amount kept in the rooms of her own flat.

The ED recovered Rs 21 crore from her South Kolkata flat after which both she and Chatterjee were arrested. On Wednesday the agency raided another flat from where Rs 28 crore was recovered.

Reports citing an ED official said that Arpita claimed that the money belongs to Partha Chatterjee and that he and his men used to come to her flats and hoard the money. She also claimed that she knew money was being stacked, but was unaware of the amount as she had no access to the rooms.

Arpita is said to be cooperating with the probe agencies while the sacked minister has remained evasive in his replies. She has also claimed that she was used as a mini-bank by Chatterjee.

The agency had to get in a special machine to count the heaps of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes that were seized. On Thursday the agency conducted another raid at an apartment which is also linked to Arpita. It is not clear if the ED recovered anything from this apartment.