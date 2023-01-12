Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav dies at 75

New Delhi, Jan 12 : Former Union minister and RJD leader Sharad Yadav died on Thursday. He was 75.

His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)."

He was admitted at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Yadav was elected to Lok Sabha seven times and to Rajya Sabha thrice from JD(U). He was the first national president of Janata Dal (United) since its formation in 2003 till year 2016. He was disqualified from Rajya Sabha and removed from party leadership positions for engaging in anti-party activities.

Born on 1 July 1947, in Babai village in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, Yadav obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Robertson College Jabalpur which branched into Government Science College, Jabalpur and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Jabalpur Engineering College. He was an agriculturist, educationist and engineer by profession.

Most of his political career is from Bihar state. He married Rekha Yadav on 15 February 1989, with whom he has a son and a daughter.

His daughter Subhashini Raja Rao joined Indian National Congress just before 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election and announced her plans to contest from Bihariganj seat. She contested the seat as a candidate of RJD and lost.

Sharad Yadav's son Shantanu Bundela is a post graduate from University of London.