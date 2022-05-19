Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP, likely to get RS nomination

I can be sacked but not silenced, Jakhar said in an apparent dig at the Congress. Reports said that there is a chance that he may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

