Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97; PM Modi condoles

New Delhi, Jan 31: Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97. He breathed his last around 7 pm as per the reports.

He served as the Law Minister between 1977 and 1979 in the Morarji Desai government. An active member of Congress had quit the grand old party to join Janata Party.

He was credited for introducing the Forty-fourth Amendment of the Constitution of India, thereby repealing many provisions of the Forty-second Amendment passed by the Indira Gandhi ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the death of Shanti Bhushan.

"He will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away," the PM tweeted.