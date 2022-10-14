Former DU professor GN Saibaba acquitted in Maoist links case

Mumbai,Oct 14: The Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi University (DU) professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. The apex also ordered his immediate release from jail.

The English professor was first arrested in 2014 after the police alleged that he was 'likely to indulge in anti-national activities' and was sentenced to life in the case in March 2017 and has since been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail.

A division bench of Justice Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment, as reported by news agency PTI.