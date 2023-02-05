Former cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for ‘verbally abusing, thrashing’ wife while ‘drunk’

Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt stated that he verbally abused and thrashed her under the influence of alcohol.

Mumbai, Feb 05: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli again got into trouble after his wife Andrea Hewitt filed a FIR with Bandra Police on Friday.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the alleged incident which took place on Friday.

Kambli's wife Andrea in her police complaint alleged that he threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, the official from Bandra police station told PTI.

The incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on Friday when Kambli reached his flat allegedly under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife, he said.

Their 12 year-old son, who was present at that time, intervened in the fight, but Kambli went into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan and allegedly threw it on his wife due to which she got injured, the official said quoting the complaint. Kambli's wife later went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination.

Based on her complaint, the Bandra police on Friday registered the FIR against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the official said.

Vinod Kambli has been in news for all the wrong reasons earlier too. He was booked by police in drunken driving cases in 2022. Earlier, he and his wife had been booked by police for allegedly beating up their maid.

Amid the covid pandemic, Kambli had sought financial help as he and his family were dependent on the Rs 30,000 pension the cricketer receives from BCCI.

"Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game. After retirement, there is no cricket for you. But if you want to stay steady in life, it is important to have assignments. I am looking for that from the MCA. All I can do is request the MCA president [Dr. Vijay Patil] or the secretary [Sanjay Naik] for an assignment," he said.

"I was seeking help from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association). I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC," he added.