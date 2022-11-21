Former Congress MLA booked for rape and assault of 38 year old woman

The MLA, who represents Gandhwani seat and is also the Congress's national secretary, could not be contacted for his reaction.

MP Congress Committee's media department chairman K K Mishra told PTI that he does not have information about the case but prima facie, it seems to be a "politically motivated" case.

SP Singh said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse, committing unnatural act and threatening to kill her.

Based on her complaint, the case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (A) (harassment of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Further legal steps were being taken, he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against Singhar on the complaint of his wife.

According to information given by police, the MLA had other wives too, BJP leader Mishra claimed.