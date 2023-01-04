Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for viral respiratory infection

"Sonia Gandhi, chairperson, UPA was admitted to our hospital today," ANI quoted Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, as saying. He further stated that she was admitted to the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team.

"Sonia Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection," Dr Swaroop added.

Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of his brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the BJP-ruled state today as her mother is not well, sources informed the news agency. The yatra kicked off its UP leg on Tuesday afternoon from Marghat Hanuman temple in Delhi where Rahul was pictured offering his prayers. It is expected to cross UP in three days.

Sonia Gandhi, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in June, had travelled abroad for a medical check a few months ago. She was recently seen in poll-bound Karnataka during Bharat Jodo Yatra. She had also joined during the Delhi leg of the yatra in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has wished her a "speedy recovery and healthy return".

"Sad to know that senior INC India leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery and healthy return," he tweeted.