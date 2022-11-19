Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

New Delhi, Nov 19: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner. The third post in the three-member poll panel was vacant for nearly six months.

A communique from the law ministry this evening read, "The President is pleased to appoint Shri Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office".