Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets arms licence following threats by Islamists

Nupur Sharma applied for gun licence after she was getting threats to her life, the Delhi Police said according a report. With the grant of a licence, she can cary a personal gun.

In May 2022, Nupur Sharma had made a statement about Prophet Muhammad and his third wife, Ayesha during a television debate. The debate had gone unnoticed for nearly 2 days before Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair posted a clip of the video on Twitter. This instigated the Muslims and they attacked Nupur Sharma for blasphemy.

During the television debate she was provoked by Taslim Ahmad Rahmani another panelist. The debate was on the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. Rahman insisted that the Shivling found in the complex was a fountain. To this Nupur Sharma retired by making comments about the Prophet which are mentioned in the Islamic texts.

Cases were filed against her in several states for inciting religious sentiments. Those who sided with her were getting beheading threats. In Rajasthan's Udaipur, Kanaihya Lal was killed by two Islamic fanatics after he had supported her. In Maharashtra's Amaravati, Umesh Kolhe lost his life due to the same reason.

Many Islamic nations too had issued statements against Nupur Sharma for her remarks.Following this she was suspended from the party. She went on to apologise for her remark following this.

There are over 10 cases against her in 8 states. The Supreme Court has moved all the cases to Delhi. Her arrest was also stayed by the Supreme Court.