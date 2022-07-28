Forest department called after snake in train causes panic

Passengers in the train started to panic as news about the snake spread, the sources told Press Trust of India.

As soon as the communication reached the railway authorities at Kozhikode station, they arranged experts from the Forest department to trace the snake.

All passengers in the compartment where the snake was seen stepped off the train at Kozhikode station at around 10:15 pm and a thorough search was conducted by two snake catchers, arranged by the Forest officials.

However, the snake could not be caught, railway sources told PTI.

Quoting the snake catchers, railway sources said the reptile, as seen in a photo taken by a passenger, was just a rat snake and might have escaped or hid in a hole found alongside the compartment.

The train resumed its journey after the hole was sealed by midnight, the sources told Press Trust of India.