Foreign secretary Kwatra meets Nepalese counterpart, reviews entire bilateral spectrum

New Delhi, Sep 14: Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday held a meeting with Nepal's foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, who is on a 2-day visit to India, and discussed various bilateral issues. Besides, Nepal also thanked India for its COVID-19 assistance and "for keeping the supply lines of trade open," even during the peak of the lock down.

During the meeting, both foreign secretaries reviewed the bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Foreign Secretaries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal, including economic and commercial cooperation, enhancing connectivity, development cooperation, trade, culture and people-people relations."

Both the counterparts also appreciated the progress on many projects. Recent progress in bilateral cooperation in power sector including through export of power from Nepal to India was appreciated.

"It was also agreed that both sides will work to further strengthen such cooperation in keeping with the Joint Vision Statement on Power Sector Cooperation adopted during the visit of PM of Nepal to India in April 2022, said the statement.

The two secretaries also welcomed the recent signing of the MoUs between NHPC, India and IBN, Nepal on the development of West Seti and SR-6 projects.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the progress made in operationalisation of Kurta-Bijalpura segment of Jayanagar-Bardibas rail link and Bathnaha-Nepal Custom Yard segment of Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link as such connectivity would strengthen the people-to-people links.

"The Nepali side appreciated the Covid-19 assistance provided by India during the pandemic and also thanked the Indian side for keeping the supply lines of trade open, even during the peak of the lockdown," said the MEA.

For strengthening people-to-people links, both sides agreed to expeditiously progress on project proposals for the Ramayana Circuit.

They also agreed to expeditiously implement extension of the petroleum pipeline from Amlekhgunj to Chitwan and construction of an LPG pipeline from Motihari to Chitwan.

Paudyal is expected to call on the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.