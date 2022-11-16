Forcible conversion: 19 year old Nidhi pushed to death by Mohammad Sufiyan in UP

According to reports the girl was training to become a beautician and she was in a relationship with Sufiyan. On Tuesday, Nidhi and her family had gone to Sufiyan's house to confront him on the pressure he was putting on Nidhi to convert to Islam and marry him.

New Delhi, Nov 16: A 19-year old girl Nidhi Gupta was reportedly pushed to death from the fourth floor of an apartment by her boyfriend Mohammad Sufiyan. The incident was reported from the Sector H Basant Kunj, Dubagga police station area.

The report said that Nidhi was rushed to King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre where she was declared brought dead.

The complaint by the girl's mother accuses Sufiyan who lives in the same locality of harassing and forcing Nidhi to marry him under Islamic rituals. A Zee News report says that Sufiyan is said to have a video of Nidhi and was forcing her to marry him. He was persistent that she converts to Islam and then marry him.

Additional DCP West Zone Chiranjeevi Nath said that the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and an FIR has been filed against Sufiyan under the appropriate sections for murder and forced conversions.

Sufiyan, the police say is on the run after the incident along with his family members. Further investigation is on and the house of the accused has been sealed, the police also said.